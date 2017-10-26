Grace VanderWaal gave an update on what she’s been up to since winning “America’s Got Talent”

Grace VanderWaal hasn’t slowed down since she won season 11 of “America’s Got Talent.”

Rare caught up with the inspiring singer-songwriter and ukulele player to see what she’s been up to since taking home the $1,000,000 prize in 2016.

“Since winning ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I let out my EP ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ and I also have been working really, really hard on my newest album,” she told Rare.

“Perfectly Imperfect” was released on Dec. 2, 2016 and included five of VanderWaal’s original songs. It debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart at no. 9 and was the best selling EP of the year.





RELATED: She won this season of “AGT,” but Grace VanderWaal won our hearts when she appeared on “Ellen”

In August 2017, VanderWaal appeared on the “AGT” stage once again and received a standing ovation from the audience and judges when she performed her latest hit, “Moonlight.” Even though she graced the stage several times during her time on ‘AGT’ (and even got the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel), VanderWaal said she still got the pre-show jitters before hitting the stage.

“Getting back onstage in front of the ‘AGT’ judges was so nerve-racking. It was definitely the scariest of all of my performances,” she said.

Following that performance, VanderWaal announced she will be heading out on a multi-city tour starting in October. 13 out of the 17 tour dates are already sold out.

The 13-year-old, who has been compared to a young Taylor Swift, also shared some advice for young budding musicians.

“The advice that I have for kids getting into the industry or pursuing their dreams is that you can be polite and still know what you want,” VanderWaal said. “I live by this because it is so true! And, I’d say, one of the most important things to know going into it.”

VanderWaal’s album “Just the Beginning” hits stores on Nov. 3.