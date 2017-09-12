Grey’s Anatomy fans will be sad to see this star leave, but a spinoff is coming

Jason George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren on “Grey’s Anatomy,” is parting ways with the beloved drama to join an upcoming “Grey’s” spinoff series.

George’s character’s potential future with the Seattle Fire Department was hinted at in the Season 13 finale with Dr. Ben Warren joining the efforts to rescue Stephanie from an explosion. The spinoff will reportedly focus on a group of Seattle firefighters, and it looks like George’s character will be one of them.





The exciting news was first shared by The Hollywood Reporter, and George shared their story on Twitter soon after writing, “Oh, and , um,…this is happening… The #greysanatomy universe is expanding.”

How George’s character will transition from the hospital to the firehouse is still unclear as details are being kept a secret. However, it’s said to be a key part of his story line when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns to TV screens this month. The actor will remain a series regular until the spinoff, which will premiere as a planted episode of “Grey’s.”

George will be joining Jaina Lee Ortiz, who is rumored to be the show’s lead female role.

