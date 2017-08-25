“Grey’s Anatomy’s” Jesse Williams hits back against ex-wife’s claims in their custody battle

Jesse Williams is fighting back against his ex-wife’s claims in the ongoing custody battle over their two children. According to E! News, Williams and his legal team said his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s declaration was “riddled with fabrications, misstatements and mischaracterizations.”

“Despite Aryn’s claims throughout her Declaration, I am equally capable of caring for [our two kids],” Williams stated in the documents. “I have always played a constant and significant role in their lives. I have been to their medical appointments, school events and extracurricular activities.”

Drake-Lee reportedly alleged that Williams has been absent in his children’s lives due to his “busy and unpredictable work schedule as a celebrity.” He refuted those claims and said his work schedule does not interfere with his parenting.





“I am in my 9th year on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,'” he wrote. “The structure and demands of my work schedule are the same as they were when we were married and when decided to have our wonderful children. Working full time did not keep me from being a doting parent then and it should not now.”

Williams claims Drake-Lee “refuses to communicate with me about the children.”

“Aryn is unilaterally parenting our children without any input from me,” he stated. “Her marginalizing of me as their father is deeply disconcerting.”

Drake-Lee’s attorney responded to Williams in a statement to E!

“It is a shame that Mr. Williams chose to place the children and his family’s transition in the public domain,” Jill Hersh said. “Aryn has been working tirelessly to maintain Mr. Williams’ bond with their children and it is important to remember that his one-sided allegations are made with a specific goal in mind. The judge is fully informed on both sides and will be making the final decision.”