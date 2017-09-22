Gushing over new baby Mason, Anna Duggar says her four other kids already “adore” him

After welcoming their fifth child earlier this month, Josh and Anna Duggar are getting used to their new life as a family of seven, and the matriarch says her children are having no trouble adjusting to a baby in the house.

“It was a long labor, but complication free and I feel really great,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s a blessing to have so much help from our moms and family members. Our other little ones adore Mason and want to hold him all the time!”

The couple announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on the Duggar Family website, writing:

We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.

Anna gave birth at the family’s home after her water broke the previous morning, and she and Josh shared the first adorable pictures of baby Mason with Us Weekly. The proud parents are also mom and dad to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2, after tying the knot in 2008.

