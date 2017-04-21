Gwen Stefani shares her appreciation after she received this beautiful piece of fan mail

Pop icon Gwen Stefani has been around since the ’90s and is still inspiring her fans. This was never more evident than in a recent piece of fan mail she received after meeting one of her fans.

Stefani met her fan Skyler for her birthday and took pictures with her.

The hand-written letter thanks Stefani for her gesture, and adds a lot more.

“I also want to thank you for being such an inspiration and light in this world. You so easily put smiles on people’s faces. Your love for Christ is shown so clearly through the way you love others. I’m so grateful to have gotten to experience this love in person,” she wrote.





#thisblowsmymind 🙏🏻👊🏻🌈gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

❤️gx #thisiswhatthetruthfeelslike A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Safe to say that Stefani was taken aback by the incredible note. The two photo post included the hashtags “#thisblowsmymind” and “#thisiswhatthetruthfeelslike.”

This is what true appreciation between music artists and their fans looks like.