Halloween night on “DWTS” was for fans after this shocking double eliminiation

Halloween night on “Dancing with the Stars” was full of treats, spooky choreography and tricks when Nikki Bella and Vanessa Lachey were both sent home in a shocking double elimination.

For their solo performance, Bella and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev danced a jive and earned 24 out of a possible 30 points. Lachey and her partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy, performed a paso doble earning 24 out of a possible 30 points.

In addition to their solo routine, each of the remaining contestants were teamed up in Team Monster Mash (Nikki Bella, Lindsey Stirling, Jordan Fisher and Terrell Owens) and Team Phantom of the Ballroom (Frankie Muniz, Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott and Victoria Arlen). The audience cheered when Team Phantom of the Ballroom were given perfect scores by the judges but were soon disappointed to learn that there was going to be an elimination.





Lachey looked emotional when she and Bella waited to learn their fates.

“Vanessa and Maks, Nikki and Artem, on this seventh week of competition,” host Tom Bergeron teased. “It’s a double elimination. You’re both going home!”

The audience booed as both contestants hugged the remaining competitors.

The four eliminated contestants took their final bow for the studio audience before Lachey and Bella took one final spin around the ballroom floor.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.