“Happy Days” fans are mourning the loss of one of the show’s brightest shining stars

TMZ is reporting that “Happy Days” star Erin Moran has passed away at the age of 56.

Moran was known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” and the show “Joanie Loves Chachi,” though the latter program only lasted for one season.

She co-starred in “Joanie Loves Chachi” with Scott Baio.

The cause of Moran’s death has not yet been revealed. TMZ wrote that Moran had experienced struggles in recent years at home and with drinking. The TMZ report says that Indiana police received a phone call just after 4 p.m. on Saturday reporting an “unresponsive female.”





When EMTs arrived, Moran was found dead.

Fans are already mourning her loss.

Let's remember her this way. #ErinMoran, who starred as Joanie on Happy Days,dead at 56: TMZ. She'd hit hard times. pic.twitter.com/DKnRFr6zJW — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) April 23, 2017

So sad to share that my friend Erin Moran has passed away. Rest In Peace, sweet girl. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SqThc76LvX — Erin Murphy (@Erin_Murphy) April 23, 2017

Rest In Peace Erin Moran, Thanks for the memories and Happy Days. May you find the peace that you searched for!!! pic.twitter.com/J2jy5sL8j2 — CivilWarGhostHunters (@CivilWarGhost10) April 23, 2017

Erin Moran dead at 56. Happy Days star. Played Joanie, Richies little sister. Childhood stars seem to have a hard road to go.. RIP — Gail (@gcain63) April 23, 2017

This is a developing story, and we will update it when we learn more.