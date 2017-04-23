“Happy Days” fans are mourning the loss of one of the show’s brightest shining stars

TMZ is reporting that “Happy Days” star Erin Moran has passed away at the age of 56.
Moran was known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” and the show “Joanie Loves Chachi,” though the latter program only lasted for one season.
She co-starred in “Joanie Loves Chachi” with Scott Baio.
The cause of Moran’s death has not yet been revealed. TMZ wrote that Moran had experienced struggles in recent years at home and with drinking. The TMZ report says that Indiana police received a phone call just after 4 p.m. on Saturday reporting an “unresponsive female.”
When EMTs arrived, Moran was found dead.
Fans are already mourning her loss.
This is a developing story, and we will update it when we learn more.