Rare People

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling’s interview goes hilariously off the rails

Article will continue after advertisement

In a promo interview for their new film “Blade Runner 2049,” Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling ditched the stuffy, uptight typical promo interview vibe for a more honest run-down of the film.

The laughs started early when the woman interviewing the pair admitted that she’d never seen the original Blade Runner, and a little later, Gosling poured himself a bit of rum from a mini bottle on the set. She then began poking fun at Gosling, asking, “Did you get your knitting needles out [on the set] because I know you like to relax.”

RELATED: Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are the self-proclaimed saviors of jazz


Ford also took a turn poking fun at his younger co-star, referencing the film “La La Land” and joking, “Ryan can’t sing, he can’t dance.”

The interviewer, Alison Hammond, has an infectious laugh and is known for making stars crack up when they come to her set for interviews. However, the segment with Gosling and Ford might just be the best one we’ve seen.

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex Thomas wrestled at Clarion University and graduated from Salisbury University.  He has written for SocialNewsDaily, AppleGazette and FAFMag; you can find his poetry in odd magazines or follow him on Twitter at Alex_Thomas_01. He blogs senselessly at TheWritingBum.com
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement