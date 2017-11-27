Menu
people_facebook markle harry Read this Next

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had that pre-wedding glow as they did their first interview since the engagement
Advertisement

Royal-to-be Meghan Markle and her new fiance Prince Harry have revealed a few adorable details regarding the not-so-regal proposal — and yes, there was a roast chicken involved.


Like Prince William and Kate Middleton did in the wake of their engagement announcement in November 2010, the pair sat down for the traditional royal engagement TV interview — their first-ever interview as an official couple.

According to the newly-engaged love birds, Harry proposed a few weeks ago at their cottage in Kensington Palace.

“It was a cozy night,” Meghan told the BBC. “We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee.”

Harry added: “It was a really nice moment — it was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise.”

Meghan jumped in again: “Yes, as a matter of fact I could barely let you finish proposing! I said, ‘Can I say yes now!’”

So there you have it, kids. Never let a roasting a chicken get in the way of proposing to the person you love — and vice-versa.

The couple also described how they were set up on their blind date by a mutual friend, and got to know each during a spontaneous camping trip in Botswana.

“I think about three, maybe four weeks later I managed to persuade her to come and join me,” Harry said. “And we camped out with each other under the stars… she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s “Suits” fiance made a cheeky joke about her real life engagement to Prince Harry

Harry also claimed that his late mother Princess Diana and Markle would be the best of friends if his mother was alive.

“They would be thick as thieves. I think she would be over the moon, so happy, jumping up and down for me. She would probably be best friends with Meghan. It is days like today where I miss having her around to share the happy news. With the ring and everything else that’s going on, I’m sure she’s with us and jumping up and down somewhere else,” Harry said of the two.

The announcement of the couple’s engagement was issued by Clarence House on Twitter, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official residence, and said details about the wedding day would be unveiled “in due course”.

Harry and Meghan revealed how the proposal went down, and it involved a roast chicken Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Creative Commons
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

A man who fell asleep in a dumpster had the rudest awakening and is now suffering for it

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

First lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

Stories You Might Like

The Duggar Family had a “wonderful” Thanksgiving, despite having all those mouths to feed
Rare People

The Duggar Family had a “wonderful” Thanksgiving, despite having all those mouths to feed

,
Meghan Markle’s “Suits” fiance made a cheeky joke about her real life engagement to Prince Harry
Rare People

Meghan Markle’s “Suits” fiance made a cheeky joke about her real life engagement to Prince Harry

,
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had that pre-wedding glow as they did their first interview since the engagement
The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had that pre-wedding glow as they did their first interview since the engagement

,
J.Lo and A-Rod wrap up Thanksgiving weekend with a cozy cuddle session
Rare People

J.Lo and A-Rod wrap up Thanksgiving weekend with a cozy cuddle session

,
Advertisement