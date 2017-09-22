“Harry Potter” fans swoon over Jason Isaacs’ sweet birthday message to his on-screen son

54-year-old actor Jason Isaacs took to his Instagram page on Friday to pay tribute to his famous on-screen son on his thirtieth birthday. Actor Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” film series. Isaacs famously played his father, Lucius Malfoy.

“Happiest of birthdays to the wild, beautiful spirit @TomFelton. Prouder and prouder of who and how you are, son, as you spread your wings,” Isaacs wrote.

“Hard to believe you’re 30 today since, by quick calculation, that makes me nearly 43.”





“You were a thoroughly delightful, curious and kind 12 year old when I met you and have strolled through the wild journey life has taken you on with unchanged charm and humility and with an everpresent mischievous twinkle.”

Isaacs then expressed that he hopes he is around for the next 30 years of Felton’s life, before signing the note, “Bad dad.”

“Harry Potter” fans quickly took to the comments to swoon over the sweet message.

“So beautiful what you wrote! 💚💚💚,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Sweet dad~Thank you!” another added.

Isaac’s birthday post was far from the first time he has given Felton a social media shoutout. Felton popped up in several posts during the month of January, while the two were doing press for the twentieth anniversary celebration of the Potter series.