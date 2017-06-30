Have mercy! Getting to know John Stamos

He rose to fame on a popular soap opera, then played the beloved Uncle Jesse on “Full House.” It’s clear that actor John Stamos has had a long and illustrious career.

Stamos was born August 19, 1963, in Cypress, Calif. He got his big break playing Blackie Parrish on “General Hospital,” a role for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Next came “Full House,” the series that made Stamos a household name.

When that show ended after eight seasons, Stamos moved on to Broadway, playing the role of Albert in the revival of “Bye Bye Birdie.” He also briefly toured with the Beach Boys, showing that acting is not his only talent.

Stamos married model and actress Rebecca Romijn in 1998. They divorced in 2005.

Recently, Stamos starred in the sitcom “Grandfathered” and Netflix’s “Full House” revival, “Fuller House,” a show he also executive produces.