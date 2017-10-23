Have mercy! John Stamos is about to be a married man

Actor John Stamos has announced his engagement to Caitlin McHugh after two years of dating.
The “Fuller House” star shared the news with fans on Instagram with a magical cartoon drawing of himself and McHugh at Disneyland.
“I asked … she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he wrote in the caption.
Stamos first revealed he was off the market during a 2016 appearance on “The View,” according to PEOPLE.
McHugh has also been vocal about the love and support she receives from her leading man.
“He’s very encouraging of anything I want to do career-wise,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “I really appreciate it a lot. You don’t get that with every guy.”
They even acted as colleagues this year after completing a film together, “Ingenueish,” which Stamos directed and McHugh starred in. McHugh is also known for roles in “The Vampire Diaries” and “Switched at Birth,” and she made her silver screen debut in Will Smith’s “I Am Legend.”
Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.