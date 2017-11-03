“He is a pedophile”: New man claims Kevin Spacey tried to rape him at age 14

The list of people accusing actor Kevin Spacey of inappropriate sexual behavior continues to grow with filmmaker Tony Montana and actor Roberto Cavazos making allegations.

Now, a third man has now accused Spacey of attempted rape. The man, now a 48-year-old artist living on the East Coast, said he started a relationship with Spacey at age 14. Spacey was 24 at the time. The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the relationship ended when Spacey attempted to rape him.

The man approached Vulture to talk about it.

“I have worked really hard to have a nice life and feel safe, and I’m not giving that up for him,” the man told Vulture’s E. Alex Jung. “I don’t want them to be able to find their way back to me.”





The man said he was 12 when he first met Spacey at a New York acting camp, and 15 when the relationship abruptly ended. He said he wanted to tell his story because he was enraged by Spacey’s response to the actor Anthony Rapp’s allegations against him.

In the interview with Jung, the man was asked how the sexual relationship started with Spacey.

“We talked a little bit, but it was more like, ‘You know why you’re here, I know why we’re here.’ I don’t remember a lot of conversation. I remember a lot of physical activity,” the man said.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey seeks treatment as more accusers step forward with sexual harassment allegations

Asked how many times he met with Spacey after the initial meeting, the man said: “My memory is that we met up three or four more times with, again, proclamations that we loved each other. Also, [he was telling me] that there were producers who were really interested in me as an actor and that he wanted to get me auditions. He talked about some play and how he wanted to get me an audition for it. He hadn’t seen me act since I was 12.”

RELATED: “House of Cards” employees join Kevin Spacey accusers with tales of his “predatory” conduct

The man went on to describe the scene that led up to Spacey’s alleged attempted rape.

“I’m very caught up in the drama, and it’s now early winter. So, now I’m 15. He was in a different apartment, also on the Upper West Side, and I called him from a pay phone, like you used to do, and said, ‘I’m close by. Can I see you?’ I had like 15 minutes before I had to meet my parents and some family friends for dinner.”

He continued: “He told me to come over, and I went to the apartment. And, I thought we were going to kiss and tell each other we loved each other, and I was going to go. But, he wanted to have sex, and this time he wanted to f–k me, which had never happened to me before.”

The man said, “He is a pedophile.”

Spacey’s lawyer responded to the newest claims by saying, ‘”Mr. Spacey absolutely denies the allegations.”