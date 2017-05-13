He wasn’t chosen to be Kelly Ripa’s co-host on “Live!,” but this high school teacher is getting another shot

High school teacher Richard Curtis co-hosted several episodes of “Live!” alongside Kelly Ripa. And, although Ryan Seacrest was chosen to take over permanently, Curtis’ hosting career is not at an end.

Curtis will take his hosting talents to FOX29’s “Good Day Philadelphia” for the next week.

And, he appears to be right at home.

“Richard is a natural,” praised network news director Jim Driscoll. Driscoll said that one could see Curtis’ “impact” in the classroom as well as on television.





Curtis has since expressed his support for Ripa and Seacrest’s partnership and his gratefulness for the opportunity he had.