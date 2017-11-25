Nearly two months after icon Tom Petty passed away after collapsing in his home in cardiac arrest, his former Heartbreakers band members took to Instagram to share heartfelt messages to fans thanking them for their support in the wake of the tragedy.





“Your condolences have been a life saver [sic] for me. This has been so surprising and devastating for me and the band as I know it has been for you. It will take a long time before I get over this. I will carry on for myself and all of you who love the music,” guitarist Mike Campbell wrote. “I feel your love and am forever grateful for your support all these years. Remember, without you, all of our devoted fans, there would have been no Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Tom will always be here on my right shoulder urging me on to keep the dream alive and inspiring me with his spirit. He is a one of a kind and I will be eternally grateful for the years we rode together and the songs we wrote together. Bless you all from the bottom of my heart.”

“I’m sure I don’t need, nor do I really know how, to tell you how awful these past weeks have been. I know you all feel it too,” keyboardist Belmont Tench followed up. “What I do want to tell you is how much I appreciate your kindness & support. I’ve had the opportunity to hear from & speak with many of you, both in person in Los Angeles & New York, and through social media. You have been a great source of comfort.”

“This band, and the extended family Tom gathered around him, is a strong & loving group of people, and we’re all very tight, and all leaning on each other. Love will certainly see us all through this,” he continued. “For me, I just want to do what I’ve done since I was eighteen or nineteen years old: take what I’ve learned over these years, from Tom, about persistence, pursuit of & insistence on artistic excellence, and a certain kind of personal integrity, and continue to apply it going forward, in whatever ‘forward’ might be. Maybe each of us, of you, can do the same. And, of course, never forget to turn up to ten and let that sucker blast.”