Hearts are breaking after a beloved comedian passed away unexpectedly at a young age

Comedian Ralphie May has sadly passed away at the young age of just 45, according to reports.

The comedian had reportedly been battling pneumonia for six weeks, but was still pushing through and performing all of his shows. According to TMZ, May died at a private residence in Las Vegas from cardiac arrest. He even had two shows scheduled this weekend in Las Vegas. His manager Judie Brown confirmed the devastating news.

May’s stand-up comedy career launched after he came in second place on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003. After that, he went on to have several televised comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. The comedian was also an avid performer, touring nearly non-stop around the country.

He and his wife Lahna Turner went through a nasty and public divorce in 2015, devastating him and sending them into a tumultuous custody battle over their two children. Many of May’s fellow comedians took to social media to share their condolences after the tragic news broke.

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May RIP funny man. We shared good talks & good laughs . See you on the other side kid — Jim Breuer (@JimBreuer) October 6, 2017

This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

