Author and TV host Daphne Oz celebrated her 36th week of pregnancy with a nude Instagram selfie that featured plenty of baby bump.





“Well…we are very close now. 193 lbs. (so my doctor tells me—I don’t own a scale),” the 31-year-old mom-to-be wrote. “Definitively not all baby.”

“I have collages of each baby growing in my belly and try to write myself little reminders of what it felt like to know their movements and the excitement of holding them inside me before I got to know the actual people that would emerge,” she said.

To maintain some modesty, Oz strategically placed some doodles over her private areas. She explained that she “decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred…We do so much in this skin, she continued. “We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it. Mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again. And then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else).”

Oz ended her passionate musings on a note of optimism: “These last few weeks of pregnancy have gone so fast and slow and it got me thinking about a lot,” she explained. “I feel like you guys think these thoughts too. BIG LOVE!”

Earlier this year, Oz announced that she and her husband and John Jovanovic are expecting their third child together, making Daphne’s dad, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a grandpa once again!

Oz announced the news on a segment of “The Chew” back in June:

Drum roll, please…@DaphneOz is PREGNANT! Check out her beautiful and touching announcement! We love ya, Daph!!  pic.twitter.com/ICininnJCj — The Chew (@thechew) June 6, 2017

After spilling the beans on live TV, Oz took to Instagram with a sweet announcement to fans. Using a photo of herself smooching on her husband, Oz wrote, “Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter – Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!! 🎀💕🌸💗.”