Heeeere’s Johnny! Getting to know the former “Tonight Show” host

He served as host of “The Tonight Show” for three decades, but how well do people really remember the late Johnny Carson?

Here are some things you may not know about him.

He was a veteran. Carson served in the U.S. Navy.

He was a Midwesterner. He was born in Iowa and launched his broadcasting career in Nebraska.

He was a dream maker. Several performers who are now household names launched their careers on “The Tonight Show” under Carson’s watch. They include Roseanne Barr, David Letterman, and Jerry Seinfeld.



