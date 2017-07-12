Heidi Klum gave “America’s Got Talent’s” final Golden Buzzer of the season to this little girl with a big voice

And just like that, the last Golden Buzzer is gone.

On Tuesday night, “America’s Got Talent” host Heidi Klum sent 13-year-old Angelina Green right to the live rounds after hearing her beautiful rendition of “I’ll Stand By You” by The Pretenders.

“I’ve been singing since forever, but I took it seriously when my parents got divorced and it was really hard for me. Music helped me so much,” Green told the judges ahead of her audition. She then went on to dedicate the performance to her mother, who was supporting her from the wings.





RELATED: Rumors are swirling about Paris Jackson’s date, and now she’s ready to speak out about him

At the end of the performance, the entire room was on their feet giving green a well-deserved standing ovation. Green was in tears as she watched the crowd applaud for her.

“I really, really loved what you just did. To me you feel like there’s an old soul inside of that little 13-year-old body, and I really, really loved it. I loved it so much that I’m going to hit the Golden Buzzer,” Klum said as she hit the buzzer and gold confetti fell from the ceiling.

“Thank you so much!” Green squealed as her mother joined her onstage to celebrate.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.