Heidi Klum is already dropping hints about this year’s “scary” Halloween costume

Halloween is still two months away, but Heidi Klum is in full planning mode when it come to this year’s costume. She recently opened up about the “scary” disguise to US Weekly at this week’s taping of “America’s Got Talent.”

“I always start in the summer,” she said. “Things are being built already.”

Over the years, Klum has gone over-the-top with her costumes at her annual Halloween party, disguising herself as characters like Jessica Rabbit, Cleopatra, a 95-year-old version of herself, five clones of herself and a crow — and the list goes on.





“It takes a long time to build things, especially when I have a ton of, you know, plastic pieces to put on my face to change my face. They have to be built,” Klum explained. “Or if I have contact lenses, weird colors, they have to be made. Or teeth have to be made. Like I go really into the details. You know. Sometimes I change the shape of my ears.”

She said about her 2013 costume, “When I was 95 years old, everything, every knuckle, like all my legs, everything … Everything that is visual, that is skin of 95, would be older, so they have to make all these pieces for it.”

Last year, the supermodel went simple but glamorous, going with five impersonators as a six-Klum troupe. But this year, she hinted that she’s going for a frightening look.

“It’s going to be a scary one. Because last year, you know, I didn’t dress up at all. I just had five clones that’d be like me, which was very hard to do,” she said. “And so this time, I was like, ‘I’m going to have to do something crazy for me again.’”