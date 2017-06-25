Heidi Klum’s boyfriend speaks out after photos of him allegedly kissing another woman surfaced

Heidi Klum‘s boyfriend Vito Schnabel is trying to clear his name.

According to PEOPLE, Schnabel was allegedly caught in blurry photos kissing an unknown woman during a night out in London on Friday night.

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” Schnabel said in a statement. “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways.”

A source close to the couple said that they are “happier than ever” after three-and-a-half years of dating.

Klum was reportedly in New York City at the time of the alleged incident.

In a recent interview at the Billboard Music Awards, Klum gushed about her beau.

“I’m very much in love, so my eyes only have the hearts for someone else,” Klum told E! News.

Schnabel previously dated actress Demi Moore and has been linked to Elle McPherson and Liv Tyler in the past.