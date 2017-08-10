Here’s exactly how much Billie Lourd is set to inherit from the late Carrie Fisher’s estate

Billie Lourd will inherit just shy of $7 million after the death of her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

According to TMZ, new documents filed by the executor of Fisher’s estate stated that Lourd will inherit $6.8 million in personal property from the late “Star Wars” actress.

The tabloid points out that while that amount is no small amount of money, Fisher’s final film in the “Star Wars” franchise, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” grossed nearly $2 billion at the box office. There reportedly could be additional funds in trusts that are not part of the probate case, which Lourd could stand to collect.





RELATED: “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess confessed an embarrassing moment when she accidentally flashed a pool full of kids

Fisher died suddenly in December of 2016 when she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Toxicology reports later revealed that Fisher had cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates in her system at the time of her death.

Lourd later addressed her mother’s years of substance abuse in a statement.