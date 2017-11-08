Here’s what Chrissy Teigen had to say after her amazing $1,000 tip went viral

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen had glowing words for the waitress who served her a Bloomin’ Onion recently at an Outback Steakhouse in Centerville, Ohio.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, left a $1,000 tip with Mikayla Scott, a 21-year-old waitress at the Australia-themed restaurant. It was a 516 percent tip on the $193.81 bill, and the largest Scott had ever received.

The story of Teigen’s gesture and Scott’s response went viral.

A TMZ cameraman asked Teigen about the tip when he caught up with her in Monday in Los Angeles International Airport.





The cameraman asked if Scott “was particularly good” at her job.

“She was and her husband worked there as well. It was cool,” Teigen said, referring to Scott’s husband Jordan, an Outback cook. “She was wonderful.”

The “Lip Sync Battle” star and foodie ordered a glass of pinot grigio and a list of appetizers that included a Steakhouse Quesadilla and Outback’s famed Bloomin’ Onion.

“I love Outback,” Teigen told TMZ. “I love Bloomin’ Onion.”

As for if the $1,000 tip was a one-time thing, Teigen responded, “The mood might strike again.”