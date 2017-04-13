Here’s when you can expect Hoda Kotb to make her comeback on “TODAY” after welcoming daughter Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb is gearing up to get back to work!

The new mom to daughter Haley Joy has been off bonding with her daughter for the last two months and will reportedly make her return to “TODAY” on Monday, April 17.

According to E! News, news of Kotb’s returned aired in a new promo for “TODAY” on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt.”

“Now you can see more of Hoda every morning with Matt and Savannah,” the ad revealed. “Join us as we welcome her back.”

Kotb has been enjoying her two-month maternity leave and has been able to introduce her new baby girl to several friends and family members including some of her “TODAY” co-hosts, Matt Lauer, Al Roker and of course, on-screen BFF Kathie Lee Gifford.





This week, Kotb’s extended family gushed over the infant in an adorable photo she shared on Twitter.

“Gangs all here!!!! ,” she wrote.

Haley Joy also spent some time with her cousins and her proud mom was there to document the moment.

“TODAY” fans are looking forward to having her back full time!