Here’s your first look at Chip Gaines new shaved head look

Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” got a treat on Wednesday night when Joanna posted about her husband’s new hair – or lack thereof.

Chip Gaines had promised he would shave off his trademark locks for charity, and he delivered.

With some of the boys and girls from St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at his side, Gaines cut his hair down to the skin.

“We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts,” Joanna Gaines wrote alongside a photo of her husband. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way.”





Fans of the couple quickly chimed in to offer their praise and support.

“My heart can’t take it!” one Instagram user chimed in.

“This makes me all kinds of happy,” another followed.

Last week, Chip urged his fans to donate to the hospital.

“It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is,” he wrote on Instagram. “Here’s the deal: Next week, Jo and I are visiting the beautiful kids at Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food—so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs—lets come together to do something big to bless these kiddos.”