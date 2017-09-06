Here’s your first look at the season 25 cast of “Dancing with the Stars”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans started Wednesday morning off with the news they have been waiting for: the final reveal of the season 25 cast!

Ahead of the full cast reveal on “Good Morning America,” “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens were the first contestants of the season announced.

Joining them this season are “Pretty Little Liars” star Sasha Pieterse, “Shark Tank’s” Barbara Corcoran, basketball coach Derek Fisher, Paralympian gold and silver medalist Victoria Arlen, “Hamilton” star Jordan Fisher, WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, actor Frankie Muniz, singer Debbie Gibson, violinist Lindsey Stirling, former 98 Degrees band member Nick Lachey and TV host Vanessa Lachey.





After the introductions, the cast sat down to talk about the upcoming season. The room seemed to be buzzing with excitement, and perhaps most excited, although nervous, was “Shark Tank” shark Barbara Corcoran.

“I feel like I am walking a plank, but look who is on the plank with me,” Corcoran laughed with her partner Keo Motsepe.

Married couples Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Muragtroyd and Nick and Vaness Lachey will be going head to head against each other this season and fans have to know: how are they going to handle that much competition?!

“I’ve actually moved out of the house for the duration of the season just to keep the peace,” Nick Lachey joked.

“No, America, we are still living together,” Vanessa Lachey added.

The returning pros for the season are Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson and Alan Berston.

“Dancing with the Stars” returns Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!