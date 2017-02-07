Hillary Clinton may have lost the election, but this video shows she’s ready to move forward

Hillary Clinton has put her disappointing presidential defeat behind her and is back on a campaign trail of sorts. She offered her first public statement since President Donald Trump’s inauguration to promote the Makers Conference, which focuses on women’s rights and achievements.

Clinton praised the organizers behind the Women’s March that drew millions of women to massive rallies all over the globe on Jan. 21 in protest of Trump’s presidency, and she said in the minute-long video that the future belongs to women.

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female. Just look at the amazing energy last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world.”





She continued, perhaps taking a slight jab at Trump, who she did not mention by name: “We need strong women to step up and speak out. So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.”

“Remember, you are the heroes and history-makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again — never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.”

The Makers Conference started Monday and runs through Wednesday with the theme, “Be Bold.”

Clinton has mostly kept a low profile during the early days of Trump’s presidency. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million, but lost the Electoral College. President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017.

Though Trump has come under fire from women’s organizations for his alleged lewd past behavior, he has denied all accusations of impropriety.