Hoda Kotb isn’t letting any scandal keep her from enjoying her life.

In a video from Thursday morning’s episode of “TODAY,” Kotb joined the Harlem Honeys and Bears, a senior synchronized swim team, to show off a wonderful underwater performance.





After watching the African-American group — one of whom is 95 years old — take to the water, she gave it a go herself, creating a star formation by standing on the legs of the underwater swimmers.

WATCH: @hodakotb hits the pool with a group of senior swimmers looking to give back and save lives pic.twitter.com/0wL1R6Qzuo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

The Harlem Honeys and Bears were created to allow senior citizens, beginning at age 60 and beyond, the chance to learn how to swim and give back to their community. The group teaches underprivileged children how to swim at no cost.

“Our theory is, if you teach a youth to swim, you save a life,” said one team member.

“You guys have done something extraordinary. You’ve given these kids not only the ability to swim, but you’ve given them confidence,” Kotb gushed over the group’s charitable spirit.

When asked how it feels to be a synchronized swimmer, one woman said, “It’s like music; everybody’s playing together. That’s what you would like life to be all of the time.”

Kotb is surely glad for a pleasant distraction after a hectic week. Her “TODAY” co-host, Matt Lauer, was recently fired when news broke Wednesday of sexual misconduct allegations against him. NBC News chairman Andrew Lack wrote in a memo, “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

TMZ caught up with the “Kathie Lee and Hoda” host to ask her thoughts of Lauer.

“I love him,” she said while greeting her fans.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have cause others by words and actions,” Lauer said in an early Thursday morning statement. “The last two days have forced me to take a hard look at my own flaws.”