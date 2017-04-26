Hoda Kotb just can’t stop gushing about the joys of motherhood

Hoda Kotb just loves being Haley Joy’s mom.

The “TODAY” host talked to E! News about her love of motherhood and shared that while she is exhausted, she wouldn’t change anything about it.

“[I’m] happy as a clam! Exhausted and overjoyed,” she said. “I mean, check with me in a couple weeks and see how I’m doing, but I’m feeling good.”

My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Kotb shared that she does still indulge in her "wine time" on the weekends and with her on-air BFF Kathie Lee Gifford before and after their show. Kotb also shared that fellow mom Savannah Guthrie has been helping her learn the tricks of the trade.





“She gave me some swaddling advice, and she’s trying to help me make sure I balance my day out better than I do,” Kotb said. “She’s great. She’s got great advice, and she’s a wonderful person.”

In February, Kotb announced she and her boyfriend Joel Schiffman adopted a baby girl. The new mom took a few weeks off to bond with her baby before returning to “TODAY” last week.

On her first day back, Kotb had a hard time fighting back the tears.

“I’m scared to be sitting here,” she admitted at the time. “I’m a little afraid that I might explode into tears.”