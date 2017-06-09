Hoda Kotb opens up about how daughter Haley Joy reminded her that “work is work, and life is life.”

Hoda Kotb was away from her baby daughter Haley Joy in Nashville for the CMT Awards, and it was clear how much she was missing her. She and Kathie Lee Gifford spoke with E! News, and Kotb stated that the trip wasn’t the first time she’s been away since she adopted Haley earlier this year.

“We went away for one night when we were in Bermuda for a shoot there, so this is my second time away,” she said. “It is a little weird I have to say.”

In an effort to look on the bright side, Gifford said, “But you do get a good night’s sleep!”





“You finally sleep and it’s weird,” Kotb admitted. “I feel a little guilty saying that.”

“She is working on fumes and doing such an awesome job,” Gifford then told E! News. “We’re really proud of you, Hoda Mama.”

Kota has been sharing photos of Haley ever since the adoption and keeping fans updated on her life via social media. One recent milestone was her four year anniversary with boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

“Joel and I celebrated four years,” Kota said of the occasion. “Life flies by. It’s so funny because you spend so much of your life wondering, ‘When is it going to happen?’ If ever. Sometimes in my life, I thought it was already happening—like the most that could ever happen was happening. I was happy and grateful, and then this happened. It just reminded me that work is work, and life is life.”

4 years together and getting better every day ❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

