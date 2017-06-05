Hoda Kotb shared the most adorable and loving tribute to Joel Schiffman in honor of their anniversary

Happy anniversary, Hoda and Joel!

On Monday, the new parents to baby Haley Joel celebrated four years together, and to mark the occasion, Kotb shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend and her daughter at the beach.

“4 years together and getting better every day,” she wrote alongside the post.

"4 years together and getting better every day ❤️"

Baby Haley shares Kotb’s last name, but the new mom insisted that her daughter will know Schiffman as her father.





“Haley will call him Dad,” Kotb previously clarified, according to PEOPLE.”He’s such a great dad and a great influence.”

Schiffman is also the father to a 23-year-old daughter, Kyle.