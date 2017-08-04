Hoda Kotb shares yet another precious photo of her daughter Haley “just because”

Hoda Kotb took to Instagram on Friday morning to share another adorable picture of her baby girl Haley Joy — and no occasion was needed!

“Just because,” Kotb captioned the sweet photo of her cradling Haley, who is strapped to a baby carrier and smiling as she dons a cute white hat.

Just because ❤️👶🏼 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

The “Today Show” host first announced that she had adopted Haley back in February. Ever since, she’s been sharing the most adorable pictures of the little girl with fans.





“That little girl, Haley Joy — I’m crying — is my daughter,” she emotionally stated when she announced the news of Haley’s adoption on TV. “I adopted her, and you can hear her, that’s her crying. She’s a Valentine’s baby. She’s a little nugget. She is the love of my life.”

Last month, Kotb shared one of the most darling pictures of Haley yet, captioning it, “#everything.”

#everything A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

