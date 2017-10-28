Hoda Kotb shows off her baby girl’s absolutely adorable costume for her very 1st Halloween

Hoda Kotb is so excited to celebrate her baby girl Haley Joy’s first Halloween and showed off her little one’s adorable costume ahead of the big night.

“I couldn’t wait!” Kotb captioned a precious photo of Haley donning a plush Jack-o’-lantern costume and a huge smile.

I couldn’t wait !! 🎃 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

The “TODAY” host adopted Haley back in February, and her life hasn’t been the same since, saying, “There’s a line of demarcation: before Haley and after Haley. Every day after Haley is better than every single day before.”





Kotb is now navigating motherhood for the first time with some help from boyfriend and the man Hayley calls dad, Joel Schiffman. The proud mom has been active about sharing pictures and milestones with fans on social media.

“It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all. But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed,” Kotb said after welcoming Haley Joy into her life.

