Hoda Kotb soaks up the sun with daughter Haley Joy following her “TODAY” return

It’s Hoda Kotb’s first week back to “TODAY” after adopting new daughter Hayley Joy, but she’s not letting her busy schedule stop her from sharing precious photos of her baby girl. On Tuesday, the mom posted a selfie on Instagram, giving her fans a good look at Haley’s adorable face and cute smile.

“My girl,” she captioned the photo, adding a baby emoji and a heart emoji.

My girl 👶🏼❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Kotb announced the news of Hayley’s adoption just a few days after the child was born on Valentine’s Day, and she’s been sharing updates on social media in the time since. On Monday, she returned to “TODAY” after taking some time off following the adoption. While it was hard for her to leave her daughter at home, Kotb was warmly welcomed back by her coworkers.





“There’s something about when you look into the eyes of people who are just happy for you that makes me explode,” she said. “I feel so blessed to be able to have this great family and a little girl at home waiting for me.”

RELATED: Hoda Kotb reveals how she kept her adoption of Haley Joy a secret from nearly everyone