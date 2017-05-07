Hoda Kotb was absolutely beaming as she celebrated her daughter’s first-ever Kentucky Derby

Haley Joy loved her first Derby Day!

On Saturday, Hoda Kotb hosted her friends and family as they sipped Mint Juleps and took in the Kentucky Derby.

Kobt was all smiles as she cradled Haley Joy in her arms and wore a homemade paper Derby hat as the horses geared up to race on her TV.

“Haleys first derby and my homemade hat courtesy of joel’s sis Beth. Go patch!!!!” she wrote.

Haleys first derby and my homemade hat courtesy of joel's sis Beth. Go patch!!!! pic.twitter.com/4iYnXV5Q2w — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) May 6, 2017

RELATED: Boomer Phelps celebrated his first birthday with this adorable shark-themed birthday bash





Kotb also captured a sweet shot of her boyfriend Joel Schiffman and his sister Beth ahead of the event.

“Almost time!!!” she captioned the photo of Schiffman and Beth standing in front of Jeff Bridges on their TV.

Kotb is loving her new role as mommy and couldn’t hold back her feelings when she returned to “TODAY” after her maternity leave.

“I’m feeling great. I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy,” she said through happy tears during her return. After composing herself, she added, “I’m going to get professional! OK, I’m ready.”

She continued, “I’m blessed to be able to have this great family and a little girl at home waiting for me.”