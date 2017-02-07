Hollywood couldn’t help but rip Betsy DeVos apart on social media after her confirmation

Once again, Hollywood’s elite have been outspoken about their political views, and this time, Betsy DeVos was under fire.
On Tuesday, DeVos, a billionaire businesswoman with no prior education experience, was confirmed as Secretary of Education after a tie vote from the Senate was broken by Vice President Mike Pence.
Following the confirmation, Twitter practically went up in flames criticizing the decision.
Yeah, they are not happy.
