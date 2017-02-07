Hollywood couldn’t help but rip Betsy DeVos apart on social media after her confirmation

Once again, Hollywood’s elite have been outspoken about their political views, and this time, Betsy DeVos was under fire.

On Tuesday, DeVos, a billionaire businesswoman with no prior education experience, was confirmed as Secretary of Education after a tie vote from the Senate was broken by Vice President Mike Pence.

Following the confirmation, Twitter practically went up in flames criticizing the decision.

Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017

The DeVos pledge: If your senator voted YES, you pledge to vote AGAINST them in the next election and to donate to their opponent. Please RT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 7, 2017

Secretary of Education doesn't care about schools. Head of EPA doesn't care about environment. What kills us 1st: Illiteracy or the oceans? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 7, 2017





Elementary math under Betsy Devos

Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?

A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017

Rejecting DeVos was the GOP's easiest way to say "Mr Prez, let's take this slow, we got 4 yrs". Instead they declared war on our children. — Joss Whedon (@joss) February 7, 2017

Welp, they confirmed #DeVos. A billionaire with NO knowledge of the public education system is the Secretary of Education. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 7, 2017

By the way, DeVos is 100% courtesy of Mike Pence. You think Trump gives a shit about charter schools? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 7, 2017

Knew DeVos would get in & still like pic.twitter.com/KAfLCBBNIQ — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) February 7, 2017

She got in. Anybody want to start a school? On Mars? #DeVos — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) February 7, 2017

Yeah, they are not happy.

(h/t Too Fab)