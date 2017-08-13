Hollywood went off after President Trump made a statement about the violence in Charlottesville

Celebrities came out in full force to denounce President Trump’s statement about the riots in Charlottesville, Va.
On Saturday, a pre-planned protest turned violent when white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters; the day’s events left three dead and dozens injured. Gov. Terry McAuliffe had declared a state of emergency and canceled the rally before a man police identified as James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring 19 others.
President Trump held a press conference on Saturday in New Jersey about the violence but did not explicitly blame the white supremacists, instead saying the “bigotry and hatred” was coming from “many sides.”
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” he said. “It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a very long time.”
“It has no place in America,” Trump continued. “No citizen should ever fear for their safety and security in our society. And no child should ever be afraid to go outside and play or be with their parents and have a good time.”
Hollywood and politicians were quick to slam Trump on social media following his comments.
Hey @realdonaldtrump? Listen to this man& CALL THEM NAZIS bc they are. CALL THEM WHITE SUPREMACISTS bc they are. Maybe take a look at why an emboldened portion of your base are NAZIS AND WHITE SUPREMACISTS. And you know, just to cover your bases, call yourself the very worst president we have ever had, and "frankly" a terrible terrible human being.
Following the news of death of a young woman in the riots, Trump tweeted his condolences to the family.
“Condolences to the family of the young woman killed today, and best regards to all of those injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia. So sad!” he wrote.
