“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks was just caught kissing a woman who is not his wife

Model and “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks was caught kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green while on vacation in Turkey, but there’s just one problem: he’s married!

According to the Daily Mail, Meeks was spotted kissing Green on board a yacht in Turkey while he is still reportedly married to his wife, Melissa Meeks.

Green supposedly confirmed her relationship with Meeks in a post on Instagram.

“Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate,” she wrote.

Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate @jmeeksofficial @jimjordanphotography ❤ A post shared by .Cjg.com (@chloegreen5) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Meeks has not publicly addressed the rumored fling but did share a few photos from his vacation with fans.





RELATED: “Bachelor” couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have finally addressed all of those breakup rumors

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

A little afternoon activity … Yeeeeee @jimjordanphotography A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Melissa Meeks has not publicly addressed the rumors and most recently shared a steamy photo of the two kissing in early June.

#nocaptionneeded 😘💕 A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

She is reportedly a registered nurse and the mother to the couple’s two children.