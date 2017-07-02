“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks was just caught kissing a woman who is not his wife

Model and “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks was caught kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green while on vacation in Turkey, but there’s just one problem: he’s married!
According to the Daily Mail, Meeks was spotted kissing Green on board a yacht in Turkey while he is still reportedly married to his wife, Melissa Meeks.
Green supposedly confirmed her relationship with Meeks in a post on Instagram.
“Just the Beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate,” she wrote.
Meeks has not publicly addressed the rumored fling but did share a few photos from his vacation with fans.
Melissa Meeks has not publicly addressed the rumors and most recently shared a steamy photo of the two kissing in early June.
She is reportedly a registered nurse and the mother to the couple’s two children.