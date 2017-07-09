“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks’ wife has responded to those photos of him kissing another woman

It looks like Jeremy Meeks’ marriage might be over.

According to The Daily Mail, the wife of the model and “Hot Felon” reportedly wants to end their eight-year marriage after photos surfaced of Meeks kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

Melissa Meeks said she was “humiliated” when she saw the photos of her husband cheating on her while she believed he was in Greece for work.

“He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this,’” she said of their conversation after the photos surfaced. “We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”





That one time I beat #hubby @jmeeksofficial at #minigolf #jk #ilost #mrsmeeks #jeremymeeks #powercouple A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

She told the publication that she first saw the photos when a stranger tagged her in one of the images on Instagram.

“I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off, and my whole world had been blown apart,” she said of seeing the photos for the first time. “I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Melissa said she couldn’t get a hold of her husband for days after the photos surfaced. He reportedly blamed the spotty overseas service despite posting several photos online. She eventually got a hold of him when he returned to Los Angeles to spend time with their son Jeremy Jr., 7, and her son from another relationship, Robert, 11. Melissa also has a 16-year-old daughter who reportedly sees Meeks as a father.

“We had it out on the doorstep. I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologizing – not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it,” she said. “I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it. He told me, ‘I didn’t mean it to happen like this.’ Those pictures will haunt me for ever.”

She blames Meeks for the affair, but was also angry with Green.

“I know it takes two to tango, but she knew he was married,” she said. “To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken.”

“Of course I’m angry at her. What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. What they did destroyed my entire world,” she said. “Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I.”