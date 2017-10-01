Hugh Hefner laid to rest in private memorial for family and friends

Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner was laid to rest at Los Angeles’ Westwood Village Memorial Park Saturday in a private memorial for friends and family.

Hefner’s four children, his wife Crystal Harris and a few Playboy employees attended the funeral, according to TMZ. He was laid to rest in the crypt to the left of Marilyn Monroe, his first-ever cover model. Hefner purchased the crypt in 1992 for $75,000.

The tabloid reports that within 100 feet of Hefner is the final resting place of Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten, who was murdered in 1980 by her estranged husband. She was just 20 years old at the time of her death.





Ahead of their 2012 nuptials, Harris signed an “ironclad” pre-nup that may have been left out of the media tycoon’s will, but she will inherit a Hollywood Hills home and $5 million.