Hugh Hefner passed away, and people are paying tribute in their own special ways

The world lost a legend on September 27 when news of Hugh Hefner’s death made headlines all over the world.

The media mogul passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes surrounded by family at the age of 91. He was not only a pop culture icon, but he also changed the way people viewed sex and started a sexual revolution with his risque magazine, Playboy.

The news of his death spurred reaction all over Hollywood, including some of the most famous faces to grace the covers of Playboy.

Can't really put in to words how I really feel. It's easy to say he will be missed and how much I loved him. There's a lot more than that — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 28, 2017

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔 A post shared by Bridget Marquardt (@bridgetmarquardt) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Remembering an American icon and a true pop culture trailblazer. Honored to be part of the @Playboy legacy alongside my friend @HerbRitts. Rest In Peace #HughHefner ❤️ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

RIP Hef. What a life! Honored to have been a small part of your iconic brand! I know you're gonna throw one hell of a party up there! #playboy #hughhefner #hef @hughhefner @playboy A post shared by Leeann Tweeden (@leeanntweeden) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

so proud to be apart of @hughhefner's legacy. loved working with him..what an honor! 😘 pic.twitter.com/njfQXIzRPk — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 28, 2017

1995 filming The Phantom on your driveway,With a twinkle u said "My Mothers name is Swanson maybe we're related 🇸🇪😉" #RIPhef #WeWillMissYou pic.twitter.com/Z4Roem6pIt — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) September 28, 2017

I'm am honored that I had the privilege to be apart of the Playboy world! It was a magical time in my life.We'll miss you #RIPHughHefner — Coco (@cocosworld) September 28, 2017

It was an honor to grace the cover of your magazine for the celebrity edition. You made being sexy iconic. 🙌🏼 Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. 🙏🏼💗 #rip #playboy A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

I have Such amazing memories of this Shoot @ellenvonunwerth and I did for American Playboy and my time at the Playboy Mansion!! So Sad to hear the News Today 💔 #Iconic #Playboy #HughHefner A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

1994 (pre the boys). Oh Hugh .. A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef😭 pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017