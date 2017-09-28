Hugh Hefner passed away, and people are paying tribute in their own special ways

The world lost a legend on September 27 when news of Hugh Hefner’s death made headlines all over the world.
The media mogul passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes surrounded by family at the age of 91. He was not only a pop culture icon, but he also changed the way people viewed sex and started a sexual revolution with his risque magazine, Playboy.
The news of his death spurred reaction all over Hollywood, including some of the most famous faces to grace the covers of Playboy.
I am beyond sad to hear @hughhefner has passed away. I feel this man has changed my life like he has for so many like @carmenelectra @pamelaanderson etc. I am so grateful to Hef and for @playboy in believing in me and putting me on the their celebrity covers in 2005 and 2009. (I was Never a Playmate) When Hef put me on the 2005 celebrity cover and named me the "Sexiest Swimsuit Model in the World" it opened some amazing doors. I will forever be grateful for those opportunities that allowed me to pursue my dreams. #rip #hughhefner you are a true legend and will be missed! And let's not forget the amazing parties at the mansion! No one can top that!
R.I.P. Hugh Hefner 😥 The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef❤️ thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness 🙏🏼love u Hef #hughhefner #playboy #icon @playboy