Hugh Hefner passed away, and people are paying tribute in their own special ways
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rare People

The world lost a legend on September 27 when news of Hugh Hefner’s death made headlines all over the world.

The media mogul passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes surrounded by family at the age of 91. He was not only a pop culture icon, but he also changed the way people viewed sex and started a sexual revolution with his risque magazine, Playboy.

The news of his death spurred reaction all over Hollywood, including some of the most famous faces to grace the covers of Playboy.

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔

A post shared by Bridget Marquardt (@bridgetmarquardt) on

1994 (pre the boys). Oh Hugh ..

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on

