Hugh Hefner’s wife may not get much money due to an “ironclad” prenup

An “ironclad” prenuptial agreement will block Hugh Hefner’s wife Crystal Harris, 31, from inheriting anything from his estimated $43 million fortune, according to a 2013 article by US Weekly.

Hefner passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sept. 27. He was 91 years old.

The model and late media tycoon tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2012, and soon after, a source told US that Harris signed the prenup and was not added to Hefner’s will. His fortune is promised to “his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities,” according to a source, though they added that Harris will be “taken care of.”





Harris famously broke things off five days before their planned June 2011 wedding, and ahead of their 2012 wedding, she explained why she got cold feet before the first planned nuptials.

“Last time it turned into a a big ordeal, and then it all fell apart,” she said at the time. “This time around is amazing … I’m very happy and Hef’s very happy and we’re excited.”

Harris is Hefner’s third wife. He was previously married to Mildred Williams in 1949 before divorcing 10 years later; in 1989, he married Playmate Kimberly Conrad, but the two separated in 1998.

He had four children: Christie, David, Marston and Cooper.

