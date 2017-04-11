Hugh Jackman shared a sweet tribute to celebrate 21 years of marriage with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness

Aw! Happy anniversary, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness!

On Tuesday, Jackman shared a sweet selfie with his wife of 21 years and poured his heart out to her in the adorable post.

“To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote alongside the smiley pic.

RELATED: Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato speaks out for the first time since their 3-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer

To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Jackman and Furness wed in April 1996 after meeting in the Australian TV show “Corelli.” They have two children together, son Oscar and daughter Ava.





Last year, the actor gushed about married life with his wife.