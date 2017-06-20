“I Am Jazz” star Jazz Jennings opened up to Larry King about completing the “last step” of her transition

Jazz Jennings is looking forward to being her true self, inside and out.

In a new interview with Larry King on his Ora TV show, “Larry King Now,” the transgender teen and star of “I Am Jazz” opened up about getting her “bottom surgery” which would fully complete her transition.

“I say, ‘I’m on the search for America’s Next Top Vagina,’” she joked.

RELATED: The black sheep of the Duggar family is giving fans a real-life glimpse at what the first year of marriage looks like





Much of the focus of her upcoming season on TLC will focus on the surgery, which she said is now “a big part of [her] life.” Jennings did admit that though she has fears going under the knife, she knows the surgery will help her finally live her fullest life.

“With any procedure there are complications,” she said. “I mean, I think my mom is more worried than I am.”

“I am just excited. I feel like this is the last step for me to complete who I am as a person,” she shared. “I know I’m a girl, but this just confirms that. I’m ready.”

The third season of “I Am Jazz” begins airing June 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.