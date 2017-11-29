Running into fans is to be expected for famous faces, but in an interview between Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler — two of acting’s biggest names — they both revealed interesting ways to avoid unwanted encounters.





“Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge asshole,” Lawrence told the comedian during an interview on Variety’s “Actors on Actors.” “That’s my only way of defending myself.”

Lawrence mentioned that sometimes she’ll wave her finger at approaching fans in a restaurant.

“You know what sometimes I do? I go, ‘It’s my day off.’ Like, if it’s Sunday, I’m like, ‘It’s Sunday, I’m not working today,'” the “Mother!” actress added, sharing that she’s not afraid to say no to a selfie.

The resident funnyman Sandler also had his own special way to keep the people from getting too close.

“They go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that, man.’ And the guy goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You don’t want that.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t,’” he said.

The duo agreed that comedians are more likely to be approached by fans because people “just assume they’re your best friend.”

“When I’m out eating, people do pull up a chair,” Sandler shared. He said that he’s willing to engage, just because he’s getting long in the tooth.

“I sit them down, I feed them, I let them hang out with my kids,” he joked. “My life’s nearing the end. I want to meet as many people as I can.”

Now that we know what not to do to avoid getting shut down these famous celebs, maybe they’ll let us know how to score an autograph next time.