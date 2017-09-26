Idina Menzel was a true princess bride in her wedding to Aaron Lohr

Congratulations are in order for Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr, as they shared the news that they are now husband and wife!

The “Frozen” star shared photos of her nuptials on Twitter and Instagram and shared her thanks for everyone that shared their love and support on their big day.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple together.

Menzel wrote a beautiful off-the-shoulder lace gown designed by Carolina Herrera and paired it with Jimmy Choo shoes, according to PEOPLE. The groom looked dapper in a navy suit by John Varvatos.





The couple started dating in 2015 and got engaged just a year ago. They met on the set of the 2005 film “Rent.”

Menzel was previously married to actor Taye Diggs from 2003 to 2013. They have one son together, Walker, 7.