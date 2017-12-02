Menu
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding coming up this spring, rumors have started to swirl about whether or not Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play any roles in the ceremony.


Prince Harry has quite the soft spot for his niece and nephew, so it’s like they’ll take part in the nuptials somehow. And, on the upside for the soon-to-be royal couple, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are wedding professionals after serving as bridesmaid and page boy on aunt Pippa Middleton’s big day.

As we look forward to seeing the adorable royal toddlers, let’s turn around and take a look back at how cute they were this spring:

RELATED: Prince George threw one heck of a royal fit after his mom scolded him during Pippa Middleton’s wedding

Photo by: KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx

Duchess Kate could be seen standing with Princess Charlotte and scolding Prince George in one photo as he threw a bit of a royal fit.

Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

In another, Prince George appears embarrassed by his public telling-off.

Photo by: KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx

Duchess Kate shushed her children and the rest of the little bridesmaids and page boys outside of the church in another photo.

Preparing to join the royal family, Markle has already met both of the toddlers, whom she called “wonderful.” The actress has also met her fiance’s brother and sister-in-law on multiple occasions, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed that they’re “absolutely thrilled” by the couple’s engagement. While it’s likely that Prince William may play a role in the wedding, it’s unclear if Duchess Kate will be able to given that she’s expected to welcome her third child a month before the wedding.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte were the cutest members of Pippa Middleton’s wedding party

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need help on their big day, we know 2 very cute wedding professionals Right: KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx 2017 Left: KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx 2017
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
