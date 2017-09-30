In a heartfelt statement, one beloved “Blue Bloods” star announces she won’t return next season

Amy Carlson, who played Linda Reagan on CBS’s “Blue Bloods,” announced her departure from the show after its eighth season premiere on Friday night.

“My heart is full of gratitude to each of you for your generous support of me and my character for the last seven years of ‘Blue Bloods’ – Linda Reagan,” she wrote in a touching statement on Instagram. “I have been touched by your compassion and enthusiasm. I loved playing Linda: wife to Danny, mother to Jack and Sean, nurse and working mom. I’m proud of my contribution to building this series. I’m so grateful to CBS and the ‘Blue Bloods’ cast and crew. Mostly, I am grateful to the fans who have supported me and the show. Peace, blessings and many ‘love you mores’ to all of you.”





Carlson’s character played the wife of NYDP officer Danny, portrayed by Donnie Wahlberg. At the end of Season Seven, she survived a house fire, but the Season Eight premiere revealed she died in a helicopter crash while transporting a patient. Carlson had been a member of the cast since the show’s beginning.

“He’s looking at life through a different lens,” the show’s executive producer Kevin Wade told EW of Danny after Linda’s death. “There’s an element of circumspection and a bit of introspection as he considers the residual collateral damage.”