In a twist of events, Rose McGowan asks fans to “go easy” on unlikely Weinstein supporter

McGowan soon asked Twitter followers to be kind.

“Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend,” McGowan posted.

Lohan originally posted her message early Wednesday morning local time in the United Arab Emirates, where she currently lives.

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she said in her newly developed accent. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Lohan said she thought Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, should stand by him (Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in a statement to People Tuesday night.)

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up,” she said in the post.