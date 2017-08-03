In an explosive interview, Madonna’s brother is speaking out about his “horrific” sister and their strained relationship

Madonna brother is at it again.

According to Page Six, Christopher Ciccone is speaking out about his sister and the bestselling tell-all he wrote about her in 2008 that destroyed their relationship.

“I could have written that book, the book about how horrifying she is or can be, but I didn’t write that book. I was just looking for a little recognition for the work I’ve done for 20 years with her, that it wasn’t one person,” Ciccone said.

In his book, “Life with My Sister Madonna,” Ciccone detailed how mean, bossy and moody his sister could be. He also previously worked for her as a backstage dresser and show designer. He claimed that while he was employed with she demeaned him and underpaid him.





“When I got back to LA my 500 acquaintances suddenly turned out to be four friends. She’s quite powerful in Los Angeles, in the industry. I was working in the industry doing music videos and tours and it was difficult to get work, if not impossible,” he said. Despite the drama, Ciccone did back his sister up over Lady Gaga, who he called a “court jester.”

“I have nothing against Lady Gaga, she had some great tracks. I was never a fan of her performances or music videos as I always felt she was ripping us off,” he said. He also slammed his sister’s upcoming biopic, “Blond Ambition.”

“I read it, it’s utter crap. Number one, I don’t even exist. I’m not even there. Then they got the names wrong, the timings wrong, the places wrong, events incorrect. On top of that, it’s a shitty script,” he said.

As for whether or not they will ever reconcile, Ciccone said the ball is in his sister’s court.

“We’ve gotten past that, we talk. I just talked to her a couple of weeks ago when I was at my father’s vineyard. We email each other. Well, it’s passed for me, but I do know Madonna likes to hold grudges. There’s nothing I can do about that,” he said.